Covid-19: 78 more people die, 2,282 more infected in 24 districts

A total of 78 more people died of and 2,282 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 24 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Noakhali, Bhola, Pirojpur, Laxmipur, Tangail and Narayanganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 19 more people died of and 571 more have infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Saturday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 92,932 in the division.

The death toll from the disease stood at 2,388 including highest 624 in Khulna, followed by 553 in Kushtia, 344 in Jashore, 202 in Jhenidah, 161 in Chuadanga, 137 in Meherpur, 123 in Bagerhat 92 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira and 67 in Magura districts while 19 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, five were from Kushtia, four from Khulna, three from Jashore and Jhenidah each, two from Chuadanga, and one from Bagerhat and Meherpur districts each in the division.

The new daily infections figure also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 793 said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,019 on Friday.

Among the infected people, 68,786 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 1,015 new recoveries found on Saturday morning, said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 13,235 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 93,457 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 70,497 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 80 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 117 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 145 were detected in Khulna followed by 109 in Jashore, 81 in Jhenidah, 79 in Meherpur, 53 in Magura, 41 in Bagerhat, 37 in Kushtia and 26 in Narail districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 23,776 in Khulna, 18,740 in Jashore, 14,234 in Kushtia, 7,569 in Jhenidah, 5,994 in Chuadanga 5,982 in Bagerhat, 5,622 in Satkhira, 4,104 in Narail, 3,830 in Meherpur and 3,081 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday, taking the total toll to 566 this month.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi and Naogaon each, five from Pabna, and one from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts each.

Some 433 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Nine more people died of coronavirus at different hospitals in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

Five people who died of the virus in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being positive for the virus were identified as Shahidul Alam, 52, Asad Ali, 73, Ayesha Begum, 70, and Sakhawat Hossain, 48, of Sadar Upazila; and Parimal Kumar, 60, of Shibganj Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 556 in the district.

On the other hand, Mohammad Ali Hospital physician Dr Nuruzzaman said two people died with coronavirus symptoms at the hospital during this period while Deputy Director of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Dr Wadud said two others died at the SZMCH with the virus symptoms.

Meanwhile, some 101 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 18,857 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information at around 12pm on Saturday.

He said a total of 331 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 101 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 30.51 per cent.

However, 160 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 16,638 in the district.

NOAKHALI: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, each was from Hatiya, Senbag, Sinaimuri and Chatkhil upazilas.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 184 here.

Meanwhile, some 221 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 15,812 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said a total of 718 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 221 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 30.78 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 56 are in Sadar, 37 in Begumganj, 36 in Kabirhat, 22 in Companiganj, 21 in Senbag, 18 in Chatkhil, 17 in Sonaimuri, 10 in Subarnachar and four in Hatiya upazilas.

Among the total infected, 9,610 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, some 92 patients are undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 dedicated hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila while 6,018 are in isolation.

BHOLA: A total of 10 more people died of and 302 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days.

Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.

All of them died at the isolation unit in Bhola Sadar Hospital.

Two women who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being positive for the virus were identified as Mariam, 50, of Sadar Road area, and Rokeya Begum, 70, of Uttar Bapta area in Sadar Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 34 in the district.

On the other hand, a man died with the virus symptoms while undergoing treatment at Bhola Sadar Hospital.

The deceased was identified as AKM Farid, 65, a resident of Gazaria area in Char Fasson Upazila.

With this, a total of 66 people have, so far, died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, some 159 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 3,815 in the district.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Saturday.

According to the sources, a total of 345 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 159 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 46 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 94 are in Sadar, 27 in Borhanuddin, 16 in Char Fasson, 13 in Lalmohan, nine in Daulatkhan and one in Tazumuddin upazilas.

Among the total infected, 2,406 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

A total of 19,249 samples have been tested for the virus here.

Currently, some 64 patients are undergoing treatment at Bhola Sadar Hospital.

Earlier, seven more people died of the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday.

Meanwhile, 143 more people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 3,656 in the district.

Laxmipur CS office sources confirmed the information on Friday.

PIROJPUR: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 72 here.

Meanwhile, some 93 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of them, Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain and Additional DC (Revenue) Md Humayun Kabir also tested positive for the virus.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 39.29 per cent in the district.

BARISHAL: A total of 16 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

Eight people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of them, four died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, five were from Patuakhali, two from Pirojpur and one from Barguna districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 461 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 738 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 32,822 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 21.71 per cent.

Among the total infected, 18,885 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

LAXMIPUR: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 75 here.

Of the total deceased, 51 were from Sadar, 14 from Ramganj, six from Raipur, four from Ramgati and one from Kamalnagar upazilas.

A total of 80 people have, so far, died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, some 222 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 5,469 in the district.

Laxmipur CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Friday.

He said a total 682 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 222 people found positive for the virus.

BHUAPUR, TANGAIL: Chairman of Bhuapur Upazila Parishad in the district Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Abdul Halim died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday morning.

The former vice president of District Awami League, Abdul Halim was also the former president of District Bar Association.

Qamrul Hasan, personal assistant of the upazila chairman, said Abdul Halim had suffered fever on July 3. The same day, he along with his wife and two domestic helps gave samples for Covid tests and the results came positive.

Abdul Halim had first taken treatment at home. But, he was taken to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Dhaka on July 11 following deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there at around 10:15am on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Abdul Halim left his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of admirers behind to mourn his death.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Thirty four more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Friday morning.

With the new cases, the number of the total virus cases in the upazila rose to 1,882.

Samples of 76 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, 34 people tested positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 44 per cent, Dr Palash said.

However, 1,552 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 47 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.