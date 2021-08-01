16 fined for breaking lockdown rules in three dists

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a total of 16 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in three districts- Pirojpur, Bhola and Natore.

PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined 11 people Tk 67,900 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

The mobile courts led by upazila nirbahi officer (UNOs), assistant commissioners (Land) and executive magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in different areas, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

The district administration sources confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue here to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court here on Friday fined a man Tk 1,000 and sentenced eight others in four days of jail for violating health guidelines in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.

The fined man is Sarwar, sales representative of Pran Company.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mahua Afroz fined him the amount for not wearing face masks.

On the other hand, the mobile court jailed eight others for playing football defying the government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

The jailed persons are Yasin, Shanto, Ripon, Sabuj, Sagar, Yarul, Riaz and Choton.

Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan Police Station Nazrul Islam along with his force was also present during the drive.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Separate mobile courts on Thursday fined four people Tk 2,100 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Nishat Anzum Ananya conducted separate drives in Biharkol Bazar, Lokmanpur, Chithlia and Maligachha Nimtala Bazar of the upazila from afternoon till evening, and fined the government instruction violators the amount.

AC Land Nishat Anzum Ananya confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.







