Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

16 fined for breaking lockdown rules in three dists

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a total of 16 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in three districts- Pirojpur, Bhola and Natore.
PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined 11 people Tk 67,900 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.
 The mobile courts led by upazila nirbahi officer (UNOs), assistant commissioners (Land) and executive magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in different areas, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.
The district administration sources confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue here to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court here on Friday fined a man Tk 1,000 and sentenced eight others in four days of jail for violating health guidelines in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.
The fined man is Sarwar, sales representative of Pran Company.
The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mahua Afroz fined him the amount for not wearing face masks.
On the other hand, the mobile court jailed eight others for playing football defying the government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.
The jailed persons are Yasin, Shanto, Ripon, Sabuj, Sagar, Yarul, Riaz and Choton.
Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan Police Station Nazrul Islam along with his force was also present during the drive.   
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Separate mobile courts on Thursday fined four people Tk 2,100 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.
The mobile courts led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Nishat Anzum Ananya conducted separate drives in Biharkol Bazar, Lokmanpur, Chithlia and Maligachha Nimtala Bazar of the upazila from afternoon till evening, and fined the government instruction violators the amount.
AC Land Nishat Anzum Ananya confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 78 more people die, 2,282 more infected in 24 districts
16 fined for breaking lockdown rules in three dists
Girl dies falling from rooftop in Joypurhat
Lakhs of people marooned in Bagerhat, Cox’s Bazar
Kurigram girl rescued from Nilphamari 9 months after abduction
Initiatives taken in Feni, Gaibandha to provide free oxygen cylinders
44 detained on different charges in two districts
Six people drown in five districts


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft