Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:44 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Girl dies falling from rooftop in Joypurhat

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, July 31: A teenage girl died after falling from the rooftop of a house in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Faria Akter Ety, 16, daughter of Fajle Rabbi, a resident of Akkelpur Kanchabazar area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akkelpur Police Station Saidur Rahman said Faria fell from the rooftop of their four-storey building in the area in the morning, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police are investigating whether she committed suicide by jumping from the roof or died in an accident, the OC added.


