Lakhs of people marooned in Bagerhat, Cox’s Bazar



Low-lying areas of Bagerhat District (L) and Pekua Upazila in Cox's Bazar have been inundated due to heavy rainfall and high tide for the last few days. photoS: observer

BAGERHAT: Low-lying areas of the coastal district's Mongla, Rampal, Morrelganj, Sharankhola, Bagerhat Sadar and Kachua upazilas have been inundated, in which at least one lakh people have been marooned.

Also, the flooding damaged crops and forced people to leave their homes.

Around 287 hectares of Aman paddy seedbed, 950 hectares of hectares Aush paddy fields, and 209 hectares of vegetable fields have been inundated as the water is slow to recede, said Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Bagerhat Shafiqul Islam.

Nearly 20,000 families have become marooned, Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Azizur Rahman confirmed.

He said the upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) have been instructed to prepare a list of affected families.

The district administration has also stepped forward to support them, the DC added.

The DAE recorded 86.22mm of rainfall in the district in the last 24 hours.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Vast areas have been flooded in Pekua Upazila of the district due to heavy rainfall and onrush of hilly tide during the last few days.

In seven unions, about 55 villages have been inundated, and over one lakh people in these villages are marooned.

Water has entered every house of the inundated village. People are in confinement condition.

Upazila administration is continuing inspection of the submerged areas. For the last two days, on behalf of the upazila administration, dry food has been distributed among the water-confined people.

In addition, political people, different social organisations and individuals have stood beside the affected people with relief assistance.

Pekua UNO Md Motachhem Billah said, the situation is so worse; triggered by downpour, hilly tide has breached embankment and water has entered localities; 52 villages in seven unions have been inundated; the water level is swelling up day by day; and on behalf of the administration, locals are being asked through mike to move to safer place.

"We have distributed rice and dry food items among 3,500 families in flooded areas on Thursday and Friday. But locals said the relief is inadequate. Many are yet to get relief."

Authorities concerned said, the relief operation is continuing and everybody will get it.

A visit found waist-level water on Magnama-Pekua-Baniarchhara road ranging from Paharchanda Madrassa to Hazirghona Bridge.

In two points ranging from Sankurparh Station to Hazirghona Bridge, 50-foot to 100-foot road stretches have got breached; canal water has entered locality; the road has turned submerged with water; plying of transports has turned suspended; and people are moving by boat or van.

Chairman of Ujantia Union Shahidul Islam Chowdhury said, these points became flooded two days back; one point developed breaching and bursting embankment water entered localities; but it has been filled with soil to resist water.

Relief is being distributed by the government and individual people, he added.

Panel Chairman of Toitong Union Shahab Uddin said, four villages have been inundated; houses in these villages have been watered.

Chairman Badiul Alam Zihadi of Barbakia Union said, 10 villages have been flooded due to heavy rain; almost all houses have been inundated; people are suffering.

Low-lying areas of Bagerhat District (L) and Pekua Upazila in Cox's Bazar have been inundated due to heavy rainfall and high tide for the last few days. photoS: observer

Relief is given by the administration, he added.

For being hilly region, hill-slide is being apprehended, he further said, adding, from several areas people have been re-moved.

Local Amir Hamza of Gonakhali Tekpara Amir area under Sadar Union said, "Water entered my house two days back. Belongings have been shifted to other place. House is not safe for living."

Member of Pekua Sadar Union Nurul Haq said, no house is without water; water is in every house; knee-level water is in every house.

Union Member Sajjad Hossain said, most houses in Sadar Union have been inundated; mainly low-lying areas have gone under water; people's suffering knows no bound.

Badiul Alam in Magnama Kazi Market area said, cooking ovens in every house of this area have been watered.

Sadar Union Chairman Bahadur Shah said, the situation has turned deadly due to incessant rainfall; every village in nine wards has got sunken.

Beside Sankua Station, two points of the embankment have got breached; through these broken points, water is entering localities. Locals tried to tackle breaching but failed.

Magnama Union Chairman Sharafat Ullah Chowdhury Wasim said, almost all villages have gone under water more or less; ovens in many houses are not fit for cooking.

"I am personally providing relief among people according to my capacity. On behalf of upazila administration, relief is also being given."

UNO said, Ashrayan centres in Pekua have been prepared; some families have taken shelter there; cattle have been taken to shelter centres in some places. So far, upazila administration has allocated 25-tonne rice and 100 bags of dry food, he maintained.





Downpour and high tide, caused by depression over the Bay of Bengal, for the last few days, have left at least one lakh people marooned in Bagerhat and more than one lakh at Pekua Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.BAGERHAT: Low-lying areas of the coastal district's Mongla, Rampal, Morrelganj, Sharankhola, Bagerhat Sadar and Kachua upazilas have been inundated, in which at least one lakh people have been marooned.Also, the flooding damaged crops and forced people to leave their homes.Around 287 hectares of Aman paddy seedbed, 950 hectares of hectares Aush paddy fields, and 209 hectares of vegetable fields have been inundated as the water is slow to recede, said Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Bagerhat Shafiqul Islam.Nearly 20,000 families have become marooned, Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Azizur Rahman confirmed.He said the upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) have been instructed to prepare a list of affected families.The district administration has also stepped forward to support them, the DC added.The DAE recorded 86.22mm of rainfall in the district in the last 24 hours.PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Vast areas have been flooded in Pekua Upazila of the district due to heavy rainfall and onrush of hilly tide during the last few days.In seven unions, about 55 villages have been inundated, and over one lakh people in these villages are marooned.Water has entered every house of the inundated village. People are in confinement condition.Upazila administration is continuing inspection of the submerged areas. For the last two days, on behalf of the upazila administration, dry food has been distributed among the water-confined people.In addition, political people, different social organisations and individuals have stood beside the affected people with relief assistance.Pekua UNO Md Motachhem Billah said, the situation is so worse; triggered by downpour, hilly tide has breached embankment and water has entered localities; 52 villages in seven unions have been inundated; the water level is swelling up day by day; and on behalf of the administration, locals are being asked through mike to move to safer place."We have distributed rice and dry food items among 3,500 families in flooded areas on Thursday and Friday. But locals said the relief is inadequate. Many are yet to get relief."Authorities concerned said, the relief operation is continuing and everybody will get it.A visit found waist-level water on Magnama-Pekua-Baniarchhara road ranging from Paharchanda Madrassa to Hazirghona Bridge.In two points ranging from Sankurparh Station to Hazirghona Bridge, 50-foot to 100-foot road stretches have got breached; canal water has entered locality; the road has turned submerged with water; plying of transports has turned suspended; and people are moving by boat or van.Chairman of Ujantia Union Shahidul Islam Chowdhury said, these points became flooded two days back; one point developed breaching and bursting embankment water entered localities; but it has been filled with soil to resist water.Relief is being distributed by the government and individual people, he added.Panel Chairman of Toitong Union Shahab Uddin said, four villages have been inundated; houses in these villages have been watered.Chairman Badiul Alam Zihadi of Barbakia Union said, 10 villages have been flooded due to heavy rain; almost all houses have been inundated; people are suffering.Chairman of Shilkhali Union Nurul Hossain said, about 20,000 people in his union are marooned as 18 villages are flooded.Relief is given by the administration, he added.For being hilly region, hill-slide is being apprehended, he further said, adding, from several areas people have been re-moved.Local Amir Hamza of Gonakhali Tekpara Amir area under Sadar Union said, "Water entered my house two days back. Belongings have been shifted to other place. House is not safe for living."Member of Pekua Sadar Union Nurul Haq said, no house is without water; water is in every house; knee-level water is in every house.Union Member Sajjad Hossain said, most houses in Sadar Union have been inundated; mainly low-lying areas have gone under water; people's suffering knows no bound.Badiul Alam in Magnama Kazi Market area said, cooking ovens in every house of this area have been watered.Sadar Union Chairman Bahadur Shah said, the situation has turned deadly due to incessant rainfall; every village in nine wards has got sunken.Beside Sankua Station, two points of the embankment have got breached; through these broken points, water is entering localities. Locals tried to tackle breaching but failed.Magnama Union Chairman Sharafat Ullah Chowdhury Wasim said, almost all villages have gone under water more or less; ovens in many houses are not fit for cooking."I am personally providing relief among people according to my capacity. On behalf of upazila administration, relief is also being given."UNO said, Ashrayan centres in Pekua have been prepared; some families have taken shelter there; cattle have been taken to shelter centres in some places. So far, upazila administration has allocated 25-tonne rice and 100 bags of dry food, he maintained.