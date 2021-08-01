Kurigram girl rescued from Nilphamari 9 months after abduction

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, July 31: A girl has been rescued from Nilphamari after nine and a half months of her abduction from Ulipur Upazila of the district.

Police rescued the victim from Post Office Intersection area in Sadar Upazila of Nilphamari and arrested accused Raihan Mia in this connection.

Raihan was sent to jail on Wednesday afternoon following a court order in Kurigram.

Police and the victim's family sources said Raihan, 32, of Ulipur Upazila in Kurigram, abducted the teenage girl from Kalpani Bazar of the upazila on October 16, 2020.

A case was filed with Ulipur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Police arrested father of the accused Emdadul and brother Akram Hossain and sent them to jail. Later, they were released from jail on bail.

Police managed to arrest Raihan by tracking his mobile phone, and rescued the girl.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur PS Imtiaz Kabir said the victim was sent to hospital as she was sick.











