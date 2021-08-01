Initiatives taken in Feni, Gaibandha to provide free oxygen cylinders



Oxygen gas cylinder distribution programmes held on Saturday in Feni (L) and Gaibandha town. photoS: observer

FENI: On behalf of Alhajj Abidur Rahman Fatema Khatun Welfare Foundation, Founder President of Sheikh Rasel Smriti Sangsad and ex-chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange Rakibur Rahman has donated oxygen gas cylinders to six upazila health complexes in the district.

He has also reached oxygen cylinders to houses of corona-infected people.

The donated oxygen gas cylinders were handed over to the respective hospitals at a function held on the premises of Civil Surgeon (CS) office on Saturday at 11:30am. CS Dr. Rafique us Salehin inaugurated the programme.

Of the cylinders, Feni Sadar Hospital got 40, Porshuram Upazila Health Complex 25 including two auto-central oxygen systems, Fulgazi 25, Chhagalnaiya , Sonagazi and Daganbhuiya 20 (big). Later, about 40 cylinders were given to 10 volunteer organisations free of cost.

CS said, when coronavirus infection cases turns severe, patient develops tough breathing requiring huge oxygen; that is why portable oxygen cylinder is very essential.

The cylinder distribution function was attended by Health Department's Administrative Officer Mizanur Rahman, Foundation Manager Nurul Haq and representatives of different volunteer organisations.

GAIBANDHA: District police led by superintendent of police (SP) started the ambulance service and the distribution of oxygen gas cylinders to the corona-infected patients in seven upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Office sources said, like other parts of the country, the number of corona-infected patients is increasing in the district day by day.

As the corona situation is worsening in the district, many of the corona patients have been facing breathing difficulties for want of oxygen.

Some of the relatives of the patients cannot take the patients to the hospital timely and properly for want of ambulance.

Taking this in view, the district police took an initiative to ensure ambulance service and distribution of oxygen gas cylinders free of cost to the corona patients.

Oxygen gas cylinder distribution programmes held on Saturday in Feni (L) and Gaibandha town. photoS: observer

A launching ceremony organised by district police was also held on the SP office premises in the district town in the morning around 11 am.

Guardian of the district police SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam formally inaugurated the launching function at his office as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion SP Towhidul Islam said, the district police took the initiative as part of social corporate responsibility.

As the corona situation has turned into a pandemic form across the country, like the previous times, the district police stood beside the corona patients with ambulance service and life-saving oxygen gas, he added.

If any relatives of the patients communicate with the police official assigned by the district police over mobile phone or physically, the oxygen gas cylinder would be sent to the house of the patients free of cost without any delay, he said adding that If the relatives of the patients feel the necessity of ambulance, they would get ambulance service also.

Additional SP Rahat Gowhary, Additional SP (Headquarters) Abu Khayer, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Thana Masudur Rahman, Traffic Inspector (Admin) Nur Alam Siddique Sohag, and detective branch OC Manosh Mandal were, among others, present at the function.









Gaibandha police and a welfare organisation in Feni took initiatives to donate oxygen gas cylinders free of cost on Saturday.FENI: On behalf of Alhajj Abidur Rahman Fatema Khatun Welfare Foundation, Founder President of Sheikh Rasel Smriti Sangsad and ex-chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange Rakibur Rahman has donated oxygen gas cylinders to six upazila health complexes in the district.He has also reached oxygen cylinders to houses of corona-infected people.The donated oxygen gas cylinders were handed over to the respective hospitals at a function held on the premises of Civil Surgeon (CS) office on Saturday at 11:30am. CS Dr. Rafique us Salehin inaugurated the programme.Of the cylinders, Feni Sadar Hospital got 40, Porshuram Upazila Health Complex 25 including two auto-central oxygen systems, Fulgazi 25, Chhagalnaiya , Sonagazi and Daganbhuiya 20 (big). Later, about 40 cylinders were given to 10 volunteer organisations free of cost.CS said, when coronavirus infection cases turns severe, patient develops tough breathing requiring huge oxygen; that is why portable oxygen cylinder is very essential.The cylinder distribution function was attended by Health Department's Administrative Officer Mizanur Rahman, Foundation Manager Nurul Haq and representatives of different volunteer organisations.GAIBANDHA: District police led by superintendent of police (SP) started the ambulance service and the distribution of oxygen gas cylinders to the corona-infected patients in seven upazilas of the district on Saturday.Office sources said, like other parts of the country, the number of corona-infected patients is increasing in the district day by day.As the corona situation is worsening in the district, many of the corona patients have been facing breathing difficulties for want of oxygen.Some of the relatives of the patients cannot take the patients to the hospital timely and properly for want of ambulance.Taking this in view, the district police took an initiative to ensure ambulance service and distribution of oxygen gas cylinders free of cost to the corona patients.Accordingly, the ambulance service and cylinder gas distribution activity to the corona patients in the district was launched today.A launching ceremony organised by district police was also held on the SP office premises in the district town in the morning around 11 am.Guardian of the district police SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam formally inaugurated the launching function at his office as chief guest.Speaking on the occasion SP Towhidul Islam said, the district police took the initiative as part of social corporate responsibility.As the corona situation has turned into a pandemic form across the country, like the previous times, the district police stood beside the corona patients with ambulance service and life-saving oxygen gas, he added.If any relatives of the patients communicate with the police official assigned by the district police over mobile phone or physically, the oxygen gas cylinder would be sent to the house of the patients free of cost without any delay, he said adding that If the relatives of the patients feel the necessity of ambulance, they would get ambulance service also.Additional SP Rahat Gowhary, Additional SP (Headquarters) Abu Khayer, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Thana Masudur Rahman, Traffic Inspector (Admin) Nur Alam Siddique Sohag, and detective branch OC Manosh Mandal were, among others, present at the function.