44 detained on different charges in two districts

A total of 44 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Joypurhat, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 28 people on different charges in the city.

Of the detainees, six are accused in different cases while 12 drug addicts and the rest others were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 16 people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night over gambling and drugs.

Of them, 11 are gamblers and five drug addicts.

Members of RAB Joypurhat Camp in separate drives arrested the gamblers from Khasbatta area and drug addicts from Shimultali Bazar area at night.

A total of cash Tk 3,460 and three packs of card were also recovered.

Two separate cases were filed under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, and the Narcotics Control Act, 2018.







