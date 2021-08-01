Six people drown in five districts

Six people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Manikganj, Sirajganj, Bogura, Kushtia and Gaibandha, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Ghior Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khadiza Akhter, 2, daughter of Selim Mia of Bhakla Village under Ulail Union in Shivalaya Upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Khadiza along with her mother came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Rathura Village under Baniajuri Union in the upazila a week back.

However, she fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am on Saturday while her relatives were unaware of it.

Later, locals rescued her from the pond and took to Munnu Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

SIRAJGANJ: A university student drowned in the Rautara River in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Fahim Hossain Anik, 22, son of Engineer Akram Hossain of Sonatala Village in Santhia Upazila of Pabna. He was a second year student of Daffodil University in Dhaka.

Local sources said Anik came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Dwariyapur Bhushipatti area in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district.

However, he went missing in the river at noon while bathing in it.

Later, fire service personnel recovered his body from the river at around 7pm.

Sub-Inspector of Shahjadpur Police Station (PS) Asadur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sowad Hossain, 2, son of Russel Mahmud of Shoilmari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sowad along with his mother came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Arkatia Village.

However, he went fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 10am while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the relatives rescued him from the water body and took to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat PS Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Two college students drowned in the Padma River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali, 19, son of Babul Kabiraj, and Samiul Islam Samrat, son of Kumir Uddin, residents of Filipnagar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Yusuf and Samrat went missing in the river in Abeder Ghat area at around 1:30pm.

Later, a team of divers from Khulna recovered their bodies from the river in the evening.

After their namaz-e-janaza, the boys were buried at Filipnagar Graveyard at around 9:30am on Friday.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in the Ghaghat River in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 5, son of Milon Mia, a resident of Puranlaxmipur Village under Kamarpara Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdur Rahman went missing in the river nearby the house at noon while he was bathing in it.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





