Sunday, 1 August, 2021
Home Countryside

5,000 books distributed to students in Narail

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, July 31: Students and youths in the district have received books from Deputy Commissioner (DC) to develop their reading habit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A total of 5,000 books were distributed among them at a function held on the Sultan Mancha premises in Narail Government Victoria College on Wednesday.  
DC Md Habibur Rahman distributed the books titled Journey of Light. The book distribution programme was organised by the district  administration.
It was attended, among others, by Additional DC Md Fakrul Hasan, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Rahman.
DC said, there is no end to education; the more you read, the more you learn. He also called upon the students to read books to build an enlightened life.


