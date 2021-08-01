Food aid given to destitute people in Khulna, Dinajpur

Food items have been distributed among poor destitute people in two districts- Khulna and Dinajpur, in three days.

KHULNA: As part of the humanitarian support by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain distributed food items among 467 needy, distressed and jobless people in city's different wards here on Saturday to mitigate their sufferings rendered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Divisional Commissioner distributed foodstuffs including seven kg of rice, 500 gm of pulse, two kg of potatoes, 500 gm of oil and one soap among 200 jobless shop employees, 100 construction workers, 27 disabled people, 32 shoe makers, 50 decorator labourers, 50 needy, day-labourers and eight maid servants, each at Khulna Railway Station at the initiative by the district administration by following health safety guidelines.

Khulna DC Moniruzzaman Talukder chaired the programme while Additional DC Md Yousup Ali, Additional Commissioner Md Sadekur Rahman, Director of Joint Directorate of Labour Md Mizanur Rahman, General Secretary of Khulna City Awami League (AL) MDA Babul Rana, President of Khulna Press Club S M Zahid Hossain, and President of Khulna Union of Journalists Md Mahbub Alam Sohag, were, among others, present during the distribution of food items.

While distributing the food items, the divisional commissioner said that the common people of the country will must get food during coronavirus outbreak.

"Everyone should follow the government's instructions to get rid of coronavirus," he said, adding that "the government continues to distribute relief items among the helpless, destitute and extremely poor".

District administration has taken initiative to distribute second phase of human assistance to distressed people during coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2021.

Over 10,000 jobless people, so far, has received, food aid till today, said Md Helal Hossain, adding that human assistance will continue during the pandemic.

DINAJPUR: Members of Bangladesh Army on Thursday distributed relief materials among poor people in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district from their own ration.

An army team led by 16th Infantry Brigade Commander Brig Gen Khandaker Shafiquzzaman distributed the food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt among poor people in a programme held on Haripur High School premises in the upazila.

They also urged people to follow the government instructions such as refraining from going outside without any emergency, washing hands properly, wearing face masks while going out of home, and to maintain health advice.







