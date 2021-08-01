Increase in LPG price continues at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, July 31: In a month only, price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Tk 150-200 per cylinder in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

According to consumer market sources, the price hike of the LPG cylinder is continuing unabated in the upazila.

Before one month, per cylinder containing 12-litre gas was selling at Tk 900 in the consumer market. Later the price-per cylinder rose by Tk 50 to Tk 950. At present, it has jumped to Tk 1,050 in the backdrop of artificial crisis of the essential fuel item.

The government adjusted the retail selling price at Tk 890.88 per cylinder LPG with effect from July this year. But the official rate is being ignored by traders and agents under a nexus of syndication, it was alleged.

Consumers said, extra Tk 150 to 200 is being taken from them in the name of LPG price hike by company. They expressed their anger over this manipulated market price of the fuel essential for cooking.

One Abdul Malek of Kalikapur in Bonpara Pourasabha said, he purchased one cylinder at Tk 1,050 from Mahmuda Store in the municipality town on Wednesday; earlier he had bought it for Tk 900.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) fixed price of per litre LPG at Tk 78.24 at consumer level. According to this rate, the price of per cylinder (12-litre gas) has been adjusted at Tk 890.88. But in the market, it is selling at Tk 1,050 to 1,100.

The LPG price of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is Tk 678. But it is not available in the market.

In a visit on Wednesday in different LPG cylinder selling shops in Baraigram Upazila and Bonpara Municipality, the alleged pricy trickery was found true.

One consumer was seen taking away one LPG cylinder at Tk 1,050 from shop of trader Mojibor Rahman in Bonpara Bazar. It is the same case in other selling outlets including Gopal Store and Dhaka Traders.

When asked why higher price being charged, Mojibor Rahman said, it has increased throughout the country; the increased price also included transport cost.

Representative Nazrul Islam of AA Enterprise, agent of Natore LP Gas, said, the gas price is higher in the international market. "So company is not giving us gas at the government rate. We also cannot sell at lower price."

"We are not getting much profit", he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jahangir Alam said, there is no scope for asking higher price than the government rate. Following a market inquiry, necessary measures will be taken.









