Pulwama attack conspirator killed in J&K encounter

SRINAGAR, July 31: A key terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed, who was involved in conspiracy and planning of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Mohd Ismal Alvi, also known as Lamboo and Adnan, belonged to the family of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, the police said. Ismal, a Pakistani, is among the two terrorists killed in the encounter. He was also named in the chargesheet by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The identity of the other terrorist is still being checked. The encounter broke out early Saturday morning in Pulwama's Dachigam forest area. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. -NDTV