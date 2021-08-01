Video
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:43 AM
Home Foreign News

Protests, accusations against Myanmar junta

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

BANGKOK, July 31:  Small groups of students protested against Myanmar's military junta on Saturday in Mandalay and a human rights group accused the armed forces of crimes against humanity ahead of the six-month anniversary of the army's takeover.
Bands of university students rode motorbikes around Mandalay waving red and green flags, saying they rejected any possibility of talks with the military to negotiate a return to civilian rule. "There's no negotiating in a blood feud," read one sign.
Myanmar's army seized power on Feb. 1 from the civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi after her ruling party won elections that the military argued were tainted by fraud.
New York-based Human Rights Watch on Saturday said the armed forces' violent suppression of protests against the coup and arrests of opponents included torture, murder and other acts that violate international humanitarian conventions.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

