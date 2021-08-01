Video
Assam, Nagaland to withdraw forces from border area

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

DIMAPUR, July 31: The governments of Assam and Nagaland today agreed to withdraw forces from the disputed border area in Dessoi Valley reserved forest.
The development comes days after a violent flare-up in Assam's decades-old border dispute with Mizoram that left six policemen dead.
The decision to withdraw forces was taken after a meeting of Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua with his Nagaland counterpart J Alam in Dimapur.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the agreement a "historic step" and thanked Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
"This is a historic step in our relations. My gratitude to HCM Sri @Neiphiu_Rio for working with #Assam in restoring peace on the border. Assam is committed to ensuring peace along all its borders & strives for social & economic prosperity of #NorthEast region," he said.
This is a historic step in our relations. My gratitude to HCM Sri @Neiphiu_Rio for working with #Assam in restoring peace on the border.
According to a note signed by the Chief Secretaries and tweeted by Mr Sarma, the meeting was held "with a view to de-escalating the tense situation" in two locations at Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest/Tsurangkong Valley due to the standoff between forces.
"Both sides agreed that in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the areas around Ao Senden village and Vikuto village as they are known in Nagaland and known as Jankhona Nala/Nagajankha and Compartment No 12 respectively in Assam, urgent and effective steps are required for defusing the standoff between the security forces of Nagaland and Assam," the note said.    -NDTV


