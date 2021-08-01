World champion Asher-Smith pulls out of Olympic 200m

TOKYO, JULY 31: World 200 metres champion Dina Asher-Smith said Saturday she was pulling out of the event at the Tokyo Olympics because of a hamstring injury.

After failing to reach the Olympic 100m final, a tearful Asher-Smith told the BBC she had torn a hamstring before the Games.

"I am going to pull out, and that is the one as reigning world champion and (as) I was in such good shape you know that Olympic champion isn't that much of a further step," the Briton said. "The last few weeks of my athlete life have been absolutely insane," she added.

The 25-year-old said she had almost pulled out of the Games before travelling to Tokyo after a first examination of her hamstring injury but a second opinion revealed there was no rupture.

"My hamstring was still attached, so we turned over every single stone to make sure I can stand on the line," she said.

But with the 200m heats starting on Monday, she has decided not to run. -AFP







