Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World champion Asher-Smith pulls out of Olympic 200m

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

TOKYO, JULY 31: World 200 metres champion Dina Asher-Smith said Saturday she was pulling out of the event at the Tokyo Olympics because of a hamstring injury.
After failing to reach the Olympic 100m final, a tearful Asher-Smith told the BBC she had torn a hamstring before the Games.
"I am going to pull out, and that is the one as reigning world champion and (as) I was in such good shape you know that Olympic champion isn't that much of a further step," the Briton said. "The last few weeks of my athlete life have been absolutely insane," she added.
The 25-year-old said she had almost pulled out of the Games before travelling to Tokyo after a first examination of her hamstring injury but a second opinion revealed there was no rupture.
"My hamstring was still attached, so we turned over every single stone to make sure I can stand on the line," she said.
But with the 200m heats starting on Monday, she has decided not to run.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harrison makes smooth start at Olympics as she chases first major gold
Japan's Matsuyama 'can't believe' gold in sight
World champion Asher-Smith pulls out of Olympic 200m
Substitute Mir hits hat-trick to fire Spain into Olympic semis
Pigossi and Stefani claim Brazil's first Olympic tennis medal
Australia's McKeown wins women's Olympic 200m backstroke gold
Britain make history as mixed relay gold continues swimming success
Ledecky targets 2028 Olympics after winning seventh gold


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft