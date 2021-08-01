Substitute Mir hits hat-trick to fire Spain into Olympic semis



Spain's forward Rafa Mir (L) heads a shot towards the Egyptian goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group C first round football match between Egypt and Spain at Sapporo Dome in Sapporo on July 22, 2021. photo: AFP

The Spaniards are one of the gold medal favourites after naming a strong squad featuring six members of the team that reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

But they suffered a major fright before reaching the last four, even if the scoreline suggested otherwise.

Spain were just minutes from going out when forward Max Gradel's deflected strike made it 2-1 to the Ivorians in the 91st minute of normal time.

But the Spaniards responded almost immediately, Wolves forward Mir lashing in from close range to force extra time, just a minute after coming on.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly then conceded a penalty for handball after the intervention of VAR, with Mikel Oyarzabal stroking the ball in for a 3-2 Spain lead in the 98th minute.

Mir struck twice in the dying minutes to put extra gloss on the scoreline.

In the other quarter-finals, hosts Japan play New Zealand, Brazil face Egypt and South Korea are up against Mexico. -AFP







