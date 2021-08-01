Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia's McKeown wins women's Olympic 200m backstroke gold

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Australia's Kaylee McKeown celebrates winning to take gold in the final of the women's 200m backstroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. photo: AFP

Australia's Kaylee McKeown celebrates winning to take gold in the final of the women's 200m backstroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. photo: AFP

TOKYO, JULY 31: Australian swimming sensation Kaylee McKeown completed an Olympic backstroke double on Saturday, adding the 200m title to her 100m crown.
The 20-year-old swam a blistering final 50m to touch in 2min 04.68sec ahead of Canada's Kylie Masse (2:05.42), whom she also edged into silver over the 100m showdown.
Seasoned Australian campaigner Emily Seebohm (2:06.17) took bronze in her fourth Olympics.
McKeown paced her race perfectly, narrowly behind Masse until 150m when she put her foot to the floor to comfortably win gold.
"I always try to backend my 200 as much as I can," said McKeown, who last year lost her father Sholto to brain cancer.
"I really just tried to put on my race plan, which is take the first 100 out as easy as possible and then just really give it a crack in that last 100."
McKeown, the 100m world record holder, was always favourite, almost two seconds faster than any other swimmer in the field heading into the Games, recently clocking the third-quickest time in history.
Masse said she was delighted to get on the podium again.
"It's fun. It's definitely more painful that the 100," she said. "But we all know it's going to be painful, it's going to be a stinger, you just have to stick it out and have faith in your training."
For veteran Seebohm, it capped a stellar career that has brought her six Olympic medals over four Games -- two gold, three silver and a bronze.
"I was trying to not get distracted by the girls next to me. I had my race planned and it worked perfectly," she said.
McKeown payed tribute to her 29-year-old team-mate.
"I had a bit of a tear in my eye, to be honest," she said.  "Em has been around for so long and I speak so highly of her for a reason. It made sense for her to be up there with me."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harrison makes smooth start at Olympics as she chases first major gold
Japan's Matsuyama 'can't believe' gold in sight
World champion Asher-Smith pulls out of Olympic 200m
Substitute Mir hits hat-trick to fire Spain into Olympic semis
Pigossi and Stefani claim Brazil's first Olympic tennis medal
Australia's McKeown wins women's Olympic 200m backstroke gold
Britain make history as mixed relay gold continues swimming success
Ledecky targets 2028 Olympics after winning seventh gold


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft