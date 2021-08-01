Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ledecky targets 2028 Olympics after winning seventh gold

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

Gold medallist USA's Kathleen Ledecky poses with her medal after the final of the women's 800m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. photo: AFP

Gold medallist USA's Kathleen Ledecky poses with her medal after the final of the women's 800m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. photo: AFP

TOKYO, JULY 31: Katie Ledecky warned her rivals she could still be racing in 2028 after the American stormed to her third straight Olympic 800m freestyle gold on Saturday and banked her fourth Tokyo medal.
The 24-year-old touched in 8min 12.57sec to outpace Australian arch-rival Ariarne Titmus, who clocked a personal best 8:13.83 to earn silver ahead of Italy's Simona Quadarella (8:18.35).
Ledecky now has 10 Olympic medals -- seven golds and three silvers. She was incredulous when asked if it might have been her last race.
"That was not my last swim," Ledecky said. "I'm at least going to 2024, maybe 2028, we'll see. I knew it would be my last swim here. You never take anything for granted, you just try to take it all in."
Ledecky is only the third woman to win the same event at three consecutive Olympics.
"It's awesome. I wanted to finish on a really good note," said Ledecky, who was bent over with exhaustion. "I'm so happy and I'm in a lot pain too."
Titmus has dethroned Ledecky in both the 200m and 400m freestyle in Tokyo but her US rival is the undisputed queen of the longer distances, having already won the inaugural 1500m gold.
She has imposed her will on the rest of the world over 800m since 2012, winning the event at the London and Rio Olympics along with four straight world championship titles.
Ledecky's young team-mate Katie Grimes, just 15, was fourth, signalling she has a big future ahead. The pair hugged at the end of the race.
Ledecky flew out of the blocks and was leading at the first 50m, never relinquishing the lead despite a gallant effort by Titmus to reel her in.
She leaves Tokyo after winning gold over 800m and 1500m and taking silver behind Titmus in the 400m. She was also part of the US 4x200m relay team that was second to world record-breaking China.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harrison makes smooth start at Olympics as she chases first major gold
Japan's Matsuyama 'can't believe' gold in sight
World champion Asher-Smith pulls out of Olympic 200m
Substitute Mir hits hat-trick to fire Spain into Olympic semis
Pigossi and Stefani claim Brazil's first Olympic tennis medal
Australia's McKeown wins women's Olympic 200m backstroke gold
Britain make history as mixed relay gold continues swimming success
Ledecky targets 2028 Olympics after winning seventh gold


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft