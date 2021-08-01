Video
Sunday, 1 August, 2021
BFF condole death of table tennis's legend Shamsul Alam

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Bangladesh Table Tennis legend and Wari Club's general secretary Shamsul Alam Anu, said a BFF press release on Saturday.
Shamsul Alam, who was a former general secretary of South Asian Table Tennis Federation, passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning at his residence at the age of 79.
He left behind a wife, three sons and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.
In a condolence message, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, general secretary, standing committee, officials and employees expressed deep shock at the death of Shamsul Amal and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.    
In a separate message from the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) , BOA Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, BOA all members, officials and employees expressed deep shock at the death of Shamsul Alam and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.     -BSS


