Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:41 AM
Russel mourns death of BTTF's former GS Shamsul Alam

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

Shamsul Alam Anu

State minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, on Saturday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) former general secretary and renowned sports organizer Shamsul Alam Anu, said a Ministry of Youth and Sports press release.
In a condolence message the state minister for youth and sports said, "Shamsul Alam Anu was a renowned sports organizer of the country. He was general secretary of the oldest club in the country, Wari Club, and Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation with utmost efficiency and integrity. His death is an irreparable loss to the country's sports arena. He worked tirelessly for the development of sports. The nation will forever remember his contribution to sports."
He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Shamsul Alam Anu was twice the general secretary of the South Asian Table Tennis Federation. He was also associated with the Asian Table Tennis Federation.
Shamsul Alam, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence on Saturday morning at the age of 79.He left behind wife, three sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death.     -BSS


