Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:41 AM
Tokyo Olympics

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Sprinter Jahir competes Men's 400m run today 

Sprinter Mohammad Jahir Rayhan will take to the field to compete in the Men's 400m round qualifying of Tokyo Olympics athletics event scheduled to be held today (Sunday) morning at 8.01 am (BST).
The 21-year old athlete Jahir, who will compete in number three heat, must be looking forward to showing his best in the event  where athletes from Barbados, Brazil, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Congo, Slovenia and the United States will also take part.
Apart from shooter Abdullah Hel Baki, the other four Bangladeshi athletes, who have competed in the Tokyo Olympics, so far have shown their best performances.
 Two archers Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique, and two swimmers Mohammad Ariful Islam and Junayna Ahmed have already given their best in the respective events in the Tokyo Olympics. Now this time it is the turn of Bangladesh's last contestant Jahir Rayhan.
Earlier, before leaving for Japan, Jahir expressed his firm optimism to improve his individual timing in the Tokyo Olympics.    -BSS


