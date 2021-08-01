Video
Sunday, 1 August, 2021
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

BEIJING, July 31: Mushrooming outbreaks of the Delta variant prompted China and Australia to impose stricter Covid-19 curbs on Saturday, as the WHO urged the world to contain the mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the pandemic.
China's most serious surge of coronavirus infections in months spread to two more areas Saturday -- Fujian province and the megacity of Chongqing -- in an outbreak that now spans 14 provinces.
More than 200 cases have been linked to an original Delta cluster in Nanjing city where nine cleaners at an international airport tested positive.
"The main strain circulating at present is the Delta variant... which poses an even greater challenge to virus prevention and control work," said Mi Feng, spokesman for China's National Health Commission.
The nation where the disease first emerged has rushed to prevent the highly transmissible strain from taking root by putting more than one million people under lockdown and reinstituting mass testing campaigns.
Worldwide, coronavirus infections are once again on the upswing, with the World Health Organization announcing an 80 percent average increase over the past four weeks in five of the health agency's six regions, a jump largely fuelled by the Delta variant.
First detected in India, the strain has now reached 132 countries and territories.    -AFP



