Resume factory operations with workers staying nearby

The Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), an apex body of the readymade garments owners, on Saturday requested the owners to resume operation of their factories with those workers and employees who are staying near the factories.

Keeping themselves mum for 36 hours after the government's announcement to reopen factories, the BGMEA made the official urge to their members only 14 hours before opening the factories from 8:00am on Sunday.

By this time, more than half of the RMG workers and employees, who were in the village after enjoying the Eid-ul-Azha holidays due to strict lockdown, have already reached their workplaces facing unexplainable sufferings during the lockdown due to lack of transports.

As the government has decided to allow all export-oriented factories to open from Sunday, thousands of garments workers were returning to workplaces in Dhaka, Gazipur, Savar and Narayanganj amid a nationwide lockdown, raising fears of Covid-19 transmission.

Our correspondents report that since the announcement at Friday night, public movement has increased on Gazipur's roads and highways. Majority of the commuters were seen walking in the absence of public transports while some were in CNG-run auto-rickshaws, goods carrying trucks, as well as pickup vans.

The ferry terminals witnessed massive rush on Saturday as workers of garments and other export-oriented factories started to return to Dhaka following a government announcement that the factories will be allowed to reopen from August 1, amid the ongoing "strict lockdown".

In a statement given on Saturday evening, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told that the workers cannot be forced to return to work at a time when factories are set to open. The factories will be reopened with only those workers who are based in nearby locations.

He said while factories would be reopened, they must strictly maintain all health protocols, including ensuring social distancing at entrances and exits too.

Faruque also assured that workers will not lose their jobs if they fail to rejoin work during the lockdown, adding that once the lockdown is lifted the workers can gradually return to work.

He also said that the raw materials which have clogged up containers at the port during the lockdown must be immediately released.

He also urged the government and buyers from the United Kingdom, United States of America, European Union and other buyers for ensuring vaccination from the workers for their safety.

All export-oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, will resume production from August 1 amid the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this connection on Friday after business leaders had kept asking the government for permission to operate factories amid the ongoing lockdown.





