Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Vietnam overtakes BD as second biggest garment exporter

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Bangladesh has lost its crown as the second largest clothing exporter to Vietnam, according to the latest data from the World Trade Organization.
Vietnam sold $29 billion worth of apparel merchandise to the world in 2020, while Bangladesh's garment exports were valued at $28 billion, the latest World Trade Statistical Review shows.
Consequently, Bangladesh's share in global garment exports slipped to 6.3% in 2020 from 6.8% a year earlier. On the other hand, Vietnam's share improved to 6.4% from 6.2%.
Garment shipments by both nations, however, declined in 2020 due to the COVID-19. But Bangladesh's fall was at a faster pace than Vietnam's.
At the same time, Bangladesh's export performance shows its resilience against pandemic effects.
"Trade began to recover as of mid-2020, but the effects of COVID-19 have varied significantly across countries and regions. In volume terms, which strip out the effects of fluctuating prices, Asia's merchandise trade was down by only 0.5 percent in 2020, compared to the global decline of 5.3 percent," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in the report.
As importers began diverting orders from China at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic early last year, the Southeast Asian nation quickly grabbed the opportunity with strong control on the outbreak in the country.
It reported the first death from COVID-19 on Jul 31, 2020 when Bangladesh just began easing restrictions after the first round of its pandemic lockdown.
China, however, was still the largest exporter of apparel despite a 7 percent year-on-year drop to $142 billion, or 31.6 of the global total.
Garment exporters had not been much worried over falling behind their peers in Vietnam in overseas sales last year.
They had dreamt of having an 'opportunity' to have a bigger market share in the United States, as China, which dominates the US market, is having a 'trade war' with it.
They had hoped exports would rebound by December, buoyed by demand in the Western world ahead of Christmas, but that did not happen as a second wave of infections gripped the US and Europe by that time.
And when things have gotten better in the West with faster vaccination drives, Bangladesh is experiencing the worst phase of the pandemic with deadly coronavirus cases rising at a record pace, forcing the government to close factories in a lockdown dubbed the "strictest yet".
The factories, however, have been allowed to reopen on Sunday amid the lockdown, forcing the workers to return to Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur from their home villages and towns, where they went to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha and spend the lockdown with their relatives.
With the public transportation system shut, they are travelling hundreds of kilometres in overcrowded ferries or small passenger vehicles by paying exuberant fare.               
Around 35 to 40 percent of annual exports are made during this period, according to garment industry entrepreneurs.
"The orders from Western markets for the winter season and Christmas are almost ready for shipment. However, the products will go unsold unless they are delivered soon," Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said last week.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
GREAT LOCKDOWN CIRCUS IN CITY
Resume factory operations with workers staying nearby
A good number of people coming to take Covid-19 vaccine
Vietnam overtakes BD as second biggest garment exporter
Virtual courts grant bail to 151,146 people
Half the targeted people to be vaccinated in months: FM
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft