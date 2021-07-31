Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Behind the masks, a mystery: How often do the vaccinated spread the virus?

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

Illustration of surgical masks and the covid green pass. PHOTO: REUTERS

Illustration of surgical masks and the covid green pass. PHOTO: REUTERS

The recommendation that vaccinated people in some parts of the country dust off their masks was based largely on one troublesome finding, according to Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
New research showed that vaccinated people infected with the delta variant carry tremendous amounts of the virus in the nose and throat, she said in an email responding to questions from The New York Times.
The finding contradicts what scientists had observed in vaccinated people infected with previous versions of the virus, who mostly seemed incapable of infecting others.
That conclusion dealt Americans a heavy blow: People with so-called breakthrough infections - cases that occur despite full vaccination - of the delta variant may be just as contagious as unvaccinated people, even if they have no symptoms.
That means fully immunised people will need to renew vigilance, particularly in high-transmission communities. Vaccinated Americans may need to wear masks not just to protect themselves, but everyone in their orbit.
The CDC has not yet published its data, frustrating experts who want to understand the basis for the change of heart on
masks. Four scientists familiar with the research said it was compelling and justified the CDC's advice that the vaccinated wear masks again in public indoor spaces. The research was conducted by people outside the CDC, the scientists said, and the agency is working quickly to analyze and publish the results.
It's still unclear how common breakthrough infections are and how long the virus persists in the body in those cases. Breakthroughs are rare, and unvaccinated people account for the bulk of virus transmission, Walensky said. Regardless, the data that the CDC is reviewing suggest that even fully immunised people can be unwilling vectors for the virus.
"We believe at the individual level they might, which is why we updated our recommendation," Walensky said in her email to The Times.
The new data do not mean that the vaccines are ineffective. The vaccines still powerfully prevent severe illness and death, as they were meant to, and people with breakthrough infections very rarely end up in a hospital.    
    -The New York Times




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian nations impose stricter C-19 restrictions due to Delta outbreaks
Behind the masks, a mystery: How often do the vaccinated spread the virus?
Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists
Worries over killing, assaulting of journos in India
Only 20pc of stimulus fund aimed at protecting the poor
Ex-Dy Speaker Prof Ali Ashraf, MP, dead
212 more die of C-19
194 more dengue cases, 170 hospitalised


Latest News
Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft