Saturday, 31 July, 2021
Only 20pc of stimulus fund aimed at protecting the poor

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Only 20.3 percent of the fund in government support programmes in response to the pandemic was directly targeted at protecting the poor.
Experts revealed this at a webinar on Friday evening during the launching of a report titled 'State of Governance in Bangladesh 2020-21: Managing the Covid-19 Pandemic' by Brac Institute of Governance and Development.  
S R Osmani, Professor of Developmental Economics at the Ulster University, said protection oriented initiative and programmes meditate directly to protect the poor household and
individuals who face the threat of hunger.
The budget has 79.7 percent allocated for growth-oriented programmes whose impact would be on the revival of economic growth through enterprise support, he added.
Referring to the rising poverty rates, he also noted that while direct food and cash support was totally inadequate, the strategy of helping the poor indirectly, through livelihood restoration did not work either.  
However, other speakers also said the government committed to a major relief initiative last year and tried to improve delivery and accountability but public information about entitlement was limited.
Dr Mirza M Hassan, Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Governance and Politics Cluster, BIGD, said the beneficiary selection and delivery process were not clear and unaccountable.
The study found that an overwhelming majority of people hought the government's relief process was corrupt.
Eleven percent thought it was very corrupt, said Hassan and only 14 percent thought it was entirely corruption free.
Professor Rehman Sobhan, Chairman, Centre for Policy Dialogue, spoke at the event.
Dr Rounaq Jahan, distinguished fellow, CPD, Dr Morseda Chowdhury, director of health, nutrition and population at BRAC; Dr Binayak Sen, director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies; Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, RAPID and research director, Policy Research Institute and Kalpona Akter, executive director, Bangladesh Center for Worker Solidarity also spoke on the occasion.
The discussion was moderated by Dr Imran Matin, executive director, BIGD.


« PreviousNext »

