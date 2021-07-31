Ex-Dy Speaker Prof Ali Ashraf, MP, dead

Video
Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Former Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad and present Member of Parliament (MP) from Cumilla-7 constituency Professor Md Ali Ashraf on Friday passed away.
He died while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in Dhaka. The 73-year-old Ali Ashraf had been on life support over the last nine days.
Doctors at Square Hospital declared Professor Md Ali Ashraf, MP, dead at about 4:00pm, said his personal secretary Abdul Quddus Howlader. He had been suffering from gallbladder and pneumonia complications over the last couple of months.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death valiant Freedom Fighter Professor Md Ali Ashraf.
In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister said, "In his death, we have lost a valiant Freedom Fighter, a veteran politician, a true soldier of the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a patriotic people's leader."
She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud also expressed profound shock and sorrow at his death.
They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Md Ali Ashraf was the chairman of a parliamentary standing committee. He had been representing his Cumilla constituency in Jatiya Sangsad for the fifth time.
Following the death of former Speaker Humayun Rashid Chowdhury in 2001, present President Md Abdul Hamid became the Speaker from Deputy Speaker in Parliament. At that time, Professor Ali Ashraf, MP, became the Deputy Speaker.
He also served as Central Finance and Planning Secretary of the ruling Awami League and President of Cumilla North District Awami League.
Ali Ashraf started politics when he was a student. He took part actively in the Mass Upsurge of 1969 and War of Liberation in 1971. He had contested for the first time as an independent candidate in the 1970's general election. After the independence, he contested in the 1st Jatiya Sangsad election in 1973 as an independent candidate and was elected Member of Parliament defeating Awami League candidate Haji Ramiz Uddin.
Since then he was elected in almost all the elections, except the 1988 and February 15, 1996 general elections. He was elected uncontested as an Awami League candidate in the general election held on January 5, 2014.


