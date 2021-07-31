212 more die of C-19



A seriously ailing Covid-19 patient is being brought down from an ambulance for admission to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The total death toll now stands at 20,467. Some 13,862 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of coronavirus cases to 1,240,115.

Besides, 13,975 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was 85.81 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,064,195, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 30.77 percent while the overall positivity rate stood at 16.08 percent. The death rate remained at 1.65 percent In the past 24 hours

As many as 639 labs across the country tested 45,044 samples in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 65 deaths followed by 53 in Chattogram, 36 in Khulna, 17 in Sylhet, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Barishal, nine in Rangpur and eight in Mymensingh division.

Among the 212 deceased, 119 were men and 93 were women.

The country's maiden cornovirus cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.2 million lives and infected over 197 million people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 178.65 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.













