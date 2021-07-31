Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

212 more die of C-19

A total of 13,862 new cases detected across the country

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

A seriously ailing Covid-19 patient is being brought down from an ambulance for admission to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A seriously ailing Covid-19 patient is being brought down from an ambulance for admission to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country witnessed 212 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday.
The total death toll now stands at 20,467. Some 13,862 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of coronavirus cases to 1,240,115.   
Besides, 13,975 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was 85.81 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,064,195, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 30.77 percent while the overall positivity rate stood at 16.08 percent. The death rate remained at 1.65 percent In the past 24 hours
As many as 639 labs across the country tested 45,044 samples in the last 24 hours.
Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 65 deaths followed by 53 in Chattogram, 36 in Khulna, 17 in Sylhet, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Barishal, nine in Rangpur and eight in Mymensingh division.
Among the 212 deceased, 119 were men and 93 were women.
The country's maiden cornovirus cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.2 million lives and infected over 197 million people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 178.65 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian nations impose stricter C-19 restrictions due to Delta outbreaks
Behind the masks, a mystery: How often do the vaccinated spread the virus?
Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists
Worries over killing, assaulting of journos in India
Only 20pc of stimulus fund aimed at protecting the poor
Ex-Dy Speaker Prof Ali Ashraf, MP, dead
212 more die of C-19
194 more dengue cases, 170 hospitalised


Latest News
Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft