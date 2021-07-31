Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

194 more dengue cases, 170 hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 194 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
Of them, 164 were hospitalized in the capital, 32 being admitted to government and autonomous hospitals and 132 others to private hospitals and clinics.
Six dengue patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours.
The total number of dengue patients who are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country is 709. Of them, 679
patients are at different hospitals in the capital and 30 others outside.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.
According to the statistics, a total of 2,462 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, most of them in the capital, from January 1 to Friday, July 30 this year.
Among them, 1,749 patients have returned home after recovery.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian nations impose stricter C-19 restrictions due to Delta outbreaks
Behind the masks, a mystery: How often do the vaccinated spread the virus?
Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists
Worries over killing, assaulting of journos in India
Only 20pc of stimulus fund aimed at protecting the poor
Ex-Dy Speaker Prof Ali Ashraf, MP, dead
212 more die of C-19
194 more dengue cases, 170 hospitalised


Latest News
Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft