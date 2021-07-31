194 more dengue cases, 170 hospitalised

The country recorded 194 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 164 were hospitalized in the capital, 32 being admitted to government and autonomous hospitals and 132 others to private hospitals and clinics.

Six dengue patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours.

The total number of dengue patients who are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country is 709. Of them, 679

patients are at different hospitals in the capital and 30 others outside.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

According to the statistics, a total of 2,462 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, most of them in the capital, from January 1 to Friday, July 30 this year.

Among them, 1,749 patients have returned home after recovery.







