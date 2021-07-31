Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday

The Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division has demanded that assignments for three group-based choice topics from 2021 SSC and HSC equivalent applicants be submitted on Thursday.

The mandate was issued to the heads of all secondary and higher secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical educational institutions in a circular signed by Prof SM Amirul Aslam, convener of

the Examination Control Coordinating Sub-Committee of the division.

By reducing the time and marks, only three group-based elective subject examinations will be held as per the syllabus and strictly following hygiene rules, the notice read.

Regular, irregular, private and grade improvement candidates of SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations batches of 2021 will have to submit assignments for only three elective subjects as part of the exam procedure. Candidates who partly failed (one or two elective subjects) will have to submit assignments for those subjects only.

Candidates who failed in the required and fourth subjects will not have to take part in the assignment process.







