RMG, all export-oriented units to reopen from Aug 1 amid ‘strict lockdown’

The government has said that export-oriented industries including garment will remain open from August 1 in compliance with the hygiene rules.

This information has been given in a circular signed by Rezaul Islam, Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet Division, on Friday

The circular said that considering the overall situation, all export-oriented industries and factories will be kept out of the restrictions from 6 am August 1.

All the industries and factories of the country have been closed since imposition of strict lockdown from July 23.

The owners of the factories have been demanding since Eid that the government open the factories.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recommended for continuing the ongoing strict restrictions.

Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the Director General of DGHS said on Friday, "We have suggested increasing the restrictions. However, the government will take a decision in this regard."

"We have to control the infection in any way. Not everything can be opened. We have heard that traders have appealed to the public administration to open factories. But if the infection spreads after opening everything, there will be no place in the hospital to treat the patients," said he.

Strict lockdown have been imposed since July 23 after Eid-ul-Azha. As per the decision of the government, this restriction is to

remain in force till August 5. However, traders have been demanding the reopening of factory since the government's decision.









