Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 310
Staff Correspondent

The government has extended the holidays for all types of government and private primary schools and kindergartens till August 31 in view of safety of students and teachers amid the worsening trend of Covid-19.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has issued a notice in this regard.
According to the announcement, online education activities will continue during the time.
The government authorities have asked the parents to keep their children at home.
On March 16 last year, the education ministry issued a
press release regarding the government's decision to keep all educational institutions and coaching centres closed from March 18 to 31, considering students' safety amid the global pandemic of Covid-19.
Later, the holidays were extended several times.
The government had planned to reopen schools on different occasions but later decided to extend the closure as the pandemic situation deteriorated.
In the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, Bangladesh recorded 239 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 20,255.
The number of single-day deaths was 237 the day before, with the mortality rate remaining steady at 1.65% on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian nations impose stricter C-19 restrictions due to Delta outbreaks
Behind the masks, a mystery: How often do the vaccinated spread the virus?
Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists
Worries over killing, assaulting of journos in India
Only 20pc of stimulus fund aimed at protecting the poor
Ex-Dy Speaker Prof Ali Ashraf, MP, dead
212 more die of C-19
194 more dengue cases, 170 hospitalised


Latest News
Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft