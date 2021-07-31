Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31

The government has extended the holidays for all types of government and private primary schools and kindergartens till August 31 in view of safety of students and teachers amid the worsening trend of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has issued a notice in this regard.

According to the announcement, online education activities will continue during the time.

The government authorities have asked the parents to keep their children at home.

On March 16 last year, the education ministry issued a

press release regarding the government's decision to keep all educational institutions and coaching centres closed from March 18 to 31, considering students' safety amid the global pandemic of Covid-19.

Later, the holidays were extended several times.

The government had planned to reopen schools on different occasions but later decided to extend the closure as the pandemic situation deteriorated.

In the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, Bangladesh recorded 239 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 20,255.

The number of single-day deaths was 237 the day before, with the mortality rate remaining steady at 1.65% on Thursday.





