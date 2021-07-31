Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Initiative launched to end child marriage in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

A new campaign has been launched to encourage people to condemn child marriage in Bangladesh that has thrived in the shadow of the pandemic.
The initiative-'Actions to Prevent Child Marriage in Bangladesh'-is also designed to support every girl's dream to achieve their aspirations and will help advance the objectives of Bangladesh's 10-year National Plan of Action to End Child Marriage (2018-2030).
The campaign, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will seek to collect one million pledges from adolescents, parents, community leaders, policy makers, business leaders and civil society representatives to prevent child marriage.
This will remind people that everyone has a responsibility to protect girls from early marriage, create a safe and healthy environment for girls and boys in their communities to help them reach their full potential in life, which in turn, would benefit the society, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.
"Child marriage is a human rights violation. We all must take charge to end a complex issue like child marriage that requires efforts along many fronts," said Xerses Sidhwa, Director of the Office of Population, Health, Nutrition, and Education of USAID.  USAID will continue to work to protect young Bangladeshis from this harmful practice, and work alongside the government of Bangladesh and other partners to eliminate child marriage, which undermines efforts to promote sustainable development, said Sidhwa. Speaking at the launching event, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md Sayedul Islam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to eliminate child marriage from Bangladesh by 2041.
"The government, development partners, non-government organisations, the private sector and relevant stakeholders must all work together to make it a reality."
He thanked USAID for initiating this timely campaign to help reduce child marriage that has thrived in the shadow of the pandemic. Amir Hossain, Director of Information, Education, Motivation unit of the Directorate General of Family Planning, officials from the US Embassy in Bangladesh, and representatives of other national and international organisations also attended the event.
Bangladesh has made notable progress in curbing child marriage, with several studies showing a decline in the same.
Proportion of girls who married before the age of 16 declined from 46 percent to 32 percent between 2007-2017, while those who married before age 18 (the legal age) fell from 66 percent to 59 percent, according to the studies.
However, Bangladesh is witnessing a sharp rise in child marriages during the Covid-19 pandemic, driven by multiple factors including reduced income, especially in lower-income families, and school closures, said the US Embassy. USAID's Ujjiban Social Behaviour Change Communication project, implemented by Johns Hopkins University, is leading the public awareness campaign highlighting the health risks of early pregnancy and the high returns of investing in girls' education.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Initiative launched to end child marriage in Bangladesh
Navy chief returns home from Russia
Man who ‘got three back-to-back Covid jabs’ under observation
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Obituary
Dr Nomita new PKSF MD
People give a fig to govt’s lockdown rules in Dhaka
Provide info on Aedes larvae: DSCC mayor to city dwellers


Latest News
Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft