Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:41 PM
Navy chief returns home from Russia

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal calls on Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov during his participation in the 325th Russian Naval Anniversary and the 5th Naval Parade in Moscow on July 25. photo :ispr

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal returned home from Russia on Friday upon completion of his official visit at the invitation of the Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov.
The Assistant Chief of Operations and the Naval Administrative Authority of Dhaka officially welcomed the Chief of Naval Staff at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said a press release.
The Naval Chief participated in the 325th Russian Naval Anniversary and the 5th Naval Parade on July 25.
During the ceremony, the Chief of Naval Staff exchanged views with the Chiefs of Naval Staff and senior officials from different countries. He later paid a courtesy call on Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.
During the meeting, the two naval chiefs discussed issues of mutual interest, including enhancing mutual cooperation. Senior officials of the two countries were present at the time. He also visited the country's naval museums and historical places. The Naval Chief left Dhaka for Russia on July 23, 2021.    -BSS


