Man who ‘got three back-to-back Covid jabs’ under observation

NARAYANGANJ, July 30: A man who claimed to have received three consecutive doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, has been kept under observation at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

A three member probe body, led by a professor of the hospital's medicine department, has been set up to investigate if Omar Faruque really received three shots of the vaccine, BSMMU director Brigadier General Md Najrul Islam said.

"We have visited Faruque on Thursday morning. He was not showing the general reaction of fever or cold evident in vaccine recipients. There was no mark of receiving three jabs on his hand either," the director said. A psychologist has been included in the probe body to see if Faruque's mental condition is fine, said Md Najrul.

Currently, all the Covid-19 vaccines being distributed in Bangladesh are two-shot jabs. And a gap of three to six weeks is a must between the first and second doses.

On Tuesday, Omar, a Bangladeshi who works in Saudi Arabia, claimed to have received three consecutive doses of a Covid vaccine from three different booths at BSMMU. His claims triggered debates across online platforms.

Later, BSMMU held a press briefing and said that Faruque's claim was "false".

Meanwhile, the news of Omar being abducted from his house in Fatullah by some unidentified miscreants went viral on Wednesday. His sister Farzana Akter later said that her brother contacted them that evening to say that he was kept under observation at BSMMU.








