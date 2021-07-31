

Growing horrors of human trafficking



More than 62,000 Bangladeshi migrants have entered a number of European countries illegally in last 12 years. To prevent incidents of human trafficking, some 5,738 cases have so far been filed under the provisions of the "Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012".



To our utter surprise, only 282 cases, which is less than one percent of total cases, have been disposed of in last nine years.

The rest of the cases have been pending with different courts across the country including seven special tribunals for speedy trials in human trafficking cases in Bangladesh. We draw urgent attention of our Law Ministry in ramping up efforts to dispose of all pending cases.



Lest we forget, after remaining stagnant at "Tier 2" in the US Trafficking in Persons reports for the last five years, Bangladesh has recently slid to "Tier 2 Watch List", due to poor investigation and prosecution in the country. At the webinar, the speakers also said more than 3,332 Bangladeshis had entered some European countries in last six months , and most of those Bangladeshi migrants are within the age of 25 to 40. The message is clear: Despite Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions across the world, illegal migration yet remains a far cry from being wiped out.



In the digital age, human trafficking is now being carried out via the social media and this newspaper has often reported on the growing menace. Additionally, in majority of cases our victims face difficulty in understanding court procedures. This barrier in understanding the law must be removed. While local and international trafficking syndicates have remained busy, booking clandestine passages for our men to Europe, reality of our trafficked women and children captures even a grim picture.



According to a separate report, as many as 200,000 Bangladeshi women and children have been smuggled out of the country in the past decade. And at least 20,000 Bangladeshi women and children are trafficked to India, Pakistan and Middle East countries every year.



Human trafficking is a heinous crime and "extreme form of human rights violation". We call on our government to turn more pro-active in terms of identifying and exposing all local and international human trafficking rings while working with law enforcement agencies to hunt down, disrupt, and dismantle the practice of human trafficking in Bangladesh. We cannot remain idle and allow human trafficking to continue uninterrupted. A webinar was organised by BRAC on Thursday to mark the International Anti-Human Trafficking Day. However, a keynote paper presented and discussed at the webinar revealed the horrific reality and frequency at which human trafficking is growing in the country.More than 62,000 Bangladeshi migrants have entered a number of European countries illegally in last 12 years. To prevent incidents of human trafficking, some 5,738 cases have so far been filed under the provisions of the "Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012".To our utter surprise, only 282 cases, which is less than one percent of total cases, have been disposed of in last nine years.The rest of the cases have been pending with different courts across the country including seven special tribunals for speedy trials in human trafficking cases in Bangladesh. We draw urgent attention of our Law Ministry in ramping up efforts to dispose of all pending cases.Lest we forget, after remaining stagnant at "Tier 2" in the US Trafficking in Persons reports for the last five years, Bangladesh has recently slid to "Tier 2 Watch List", due to poor investigation and prosecution in the country. At the webinar, the speakers also said more than 3,332 Bangladeshis had entered some European countries in last six months , and most of those Bangladeshi migrants are within the age of 25 to 40. The message is clear: Despite Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions across the world, illegal migration yet remains a far cry from being wiped out.In the digital age, human trafficking is now being carried out via the social media and this newspaper has often reported on the growing menace. Additionally, in majority of cases our victims face difficulty in understanding court procedures. This barrier in understanding the law must be removed. While local and international trafficking syndicates have remained busy, booking clandestine passages for our men to Europe, reality of our trafficked women and children captures even a grim picture.According to a separate report, as many as 200,000 Bangladeshi women and children have been smuggled out of the country in the past decade. And at least 20,000 Bangladeshi women and children are trafficked to India, Pakistan and Middle East countries every year.Human trafficking is a heinous crime and "extreme form of human rights violation". We call on our government to turn more pro-active in terms of identifying and exposing all local and international human trafficking rings while working with law enforcement agencies to hunt down, disrupt, and dismantle the practice of human trafficking in Bangladesh. We cannot remain idle and allow human trafficking to continue uninterrupted.