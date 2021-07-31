Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Bagerhat flood situation

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

Dear Sir

Heavy downpours and high tide, caused by depression over the Bay of Bengal, for the last few days have left at least 1 lakh people marooned in Bagerhat. Loy-lying areas of the coastal district's Mongla, Rampal, Morrelganj, Sharankhola, Bagerhat Sadar and Kachua have been inundated.

Also, the flooding damaged crops and forced people to leave their homes. Around 287 hectares of Aman paddy seedbed, 950 hectares of hectares Aus paddy fields, and 209 hectares of vegetable fields have been inundated as the water is slow to recede. Moreover, nearly 20,000 families have become marooned. In order to alleviate the sufferings of the affected people, the upazila nirbahi officers have been instructed to prepare a list of affected families. The district administration has also stepped forward to support them. The DAE recorded 86.22mm of rainfall in 24 hours in the district.

However, as a coastal district Bagerhat has to face different types of natural disaster time to time. The people of this reason face frequent loss of lives and properties. Hence, the government authority has to find out an effective strategy and implement it so that people do not experience loss of property, due to natural disaster.

Anik Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bagerhat flood situation
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
Planet’s Vital Signs Are Reaching Dangerous...
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Public awareness is more important in three-pronged crisis
White is not a colour - white is an ideology


Latest News
Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft