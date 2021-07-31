Bagerhat flood situation

Dear Sir



Heavy downpours and high tide, caused by depression over the Bay of Bengal, for the last few days have left at least 1 lakh people marooned in Bagerhat. Loy-lying areas of the coastal district's Mongla, Rampal, Morrelganj, Sharankhola, Bagerhat Sadar and Kachua have been inundated.



Also, the flooding damaged crops and forced people to leave their homes. Around 287 hectares of Aman paddy seedbed, 950 hectares of hectares Aus paddy fields, and 209 hectares of vegetable fields have been inundated as the water is slow to recede. Moreover, nearly 20,000 families have become marooned. In order to alleviate the sufferings of the affected people, the upazila nirbahi officers have been instructed to prepare a list of affected families. The district administration has also stepped forward to support them. The DAE recorded 86.22mm of rainfall in 24 hours in the district.



However, as a coastal district Bagerhat has to face different types of natural disaster time to time. The people of this reason face frequent loss of lives and properties. Hence, the government authority has to find out an effective strategy and implement it so that people do not experience loss of property, due to natural disaster.



Anik Khan

Over email