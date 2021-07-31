Covid-19: 100 more people die, 2,335 more infected in 20 dists

A total of 100 more people died of and 2,335 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 20 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Manikganj and Laxmipur, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 34 more people died of and 793 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 92,361 in the division.

The death toll from the disease stood at 2,369 including highest 620 in Khulna, followed by 548 in Kushtia, 341 in Jashore, 199 in Jhenidah, 159 in Chuadanga, 136 in Meherpur, 122 in Bagerhat 92 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira and 67 in Magura districts while 34 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, eight were from Khulna and Kushtia each, seven from Jashore, two from Chuadanga, and one from Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail and Meherpur districts in the division.

The new daily infections figure also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,019 said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 866 on Thursday.

Among the infected people, 67,771 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 1,191 new recoveries found on Friday morning, said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 13,086 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 92,882 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 69,446 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 108 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 135 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 166 were detected in Khulna followed by 147 in Kushtia, 142 in Jashore, 75 in Jhenidah, 55 each in Meherpur and Magura, 49 in Satkhira, 43 in Chuadanga, 41in Bagerhat and 20 in Narail districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 23,631 in Khulna, 18,631 in Jashore, 14,197 in Kushtia, 7,488 in Jhenidah, 5,994 in Chuadanga, 5,941in Bagerhat, 5,622 in Satkhira, 4,078 in Narail, 3,751 in Meherpur and 3,028 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said seven people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining six had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, three from Natore and Naogaon each, and one from Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 425 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 17 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

Nine people died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being positive for the virus were identified as A Matin, 60, Mainul Islam, 70, and Tahmina Khatun, 47, of Sadar Upazila; Shamsul Haque, 60, of Nandigram Upazila; Rubi Begum, 50, of Sariakandi Upazila; Hazera Begum, 45, and Laili Begum, of Kahalu Upazila; and Mozahar Ali, 55, and Rafiqul Islam, 65, of Sonatala Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 551 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 139 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 18,756 in the district.

Farzanul Haque Nirjhar confirmed the information at around 12pm on Friday.

He said a total of 497 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 139 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 27.96 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 75 are in Sadar, 15 in Shajahanpur, 14 in Gabtali, eight in Dupchanchia, seven in Sherpur, six in Kahalu, four in Sariakandi and Shibganj each, and three in Nandigram and Dhunat upazilas each.

However, some 229 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 16,478 in the district.

MANIKGANJ: Seven more people died of and 301 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days.

Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Friday.

Of the deceased, two were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Meanwhile, some 196 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,925 in the district.

Health Officer of Manikganj Civil Surgeon's (CS) office Dr Rafikun Nahar Bonya confirmed the information on Friday noon.

She said a total of 453 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 196 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 43.26 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 60 are in Sadar, 54 in Singair, 10 in Saturia, 16 in Shivalaya, 20 in Harirampur, and 18 in Ghior and Daulatpur upazilas each.

A total of 31,184 samples have been tested in the district.

Among the total infected, 3,041 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Earlier, three more people died of novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Of the deceased, one was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

They all died at Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital while undergoing treatment.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 75 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 203 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,729 in the district.

Health Officer of Manikganj CS office Dr Rafikun Nahar Bonya confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

She said a total of 410 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 203 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 49.51 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 46 are in Sadar, 68 in Singair, 36 in Saturia, 27 in Shivalaya, 12 in Harirampur, and seven in Ghior and Daulatpur upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 2,992 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 230 patients are undergoing treatment at Manikganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital till 11am on Thursday.

BARISHAL: A total of 20 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Eleven people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining nine had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being positive for the virus, three were from Jhalokati, two from Barishal, Patuakhali and Barguna each, and one from Pirojpur and Bhola districts each.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 453 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 656 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 32,084 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 20.95 per cent here.

Among the total infected, 18,638 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

BHOLA: Six more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday night.

Of the deceased, one person was found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being positive for the virus was identified as Md Tasir, 50.

The deceased who died with the virus symptoms were identified as Yanur, 19, Abu Taher, 60, Asma Begum, 33, Renu Bibi, 65, and Sahanur, 56.

Meanwhile, some 143 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 3,656 in the district.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Thursday night.

According to the sources, a total of 322 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 143 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 44.4 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 89 are in Sadar, 23 in Lalmohan, 14 in Char Fasson, nine in Borhanuddin, seven in Monpura and one in Daulatkhan upazilas.

Of them, 69 are women and 74 are men.

A total of 17,766 samples have been tested for the virus here.

Among the total infected, 2,376 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 31 died of it and at least 55 died with the virus symptoms in the district.

LAXMIPUR: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Of the deceased, two people were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were identified as Khodeza Akhter, 60, Kala Mia, 60, and Harunur Rashid, 45.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 71 while 78 others died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, some 205 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 5,073 in the district.

Laxmipur CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Thursday.