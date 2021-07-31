Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Bhaluka

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, July 30: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Popy Akhter, 30, wife of Insan Mia, a resident of Birunia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Popy drank poison in the house at noon following a family feud.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's brother lodged a case with Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhaluka Model PS Mahmudul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested the deceased's husband for questioning in this connection.







