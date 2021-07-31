612 fined for breaking lockdown rules in five districts

Separate mobile courts in five days fined a total of 612 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in five districts- Pirojpur, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Joypurhat and Bogura.

PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district fined 30 people Tk 26,860 for violating health guidelines in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The mobile courts led by the upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) and executive magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in different areas of the district in the last 24 hours, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Besides, food items were also distributed among the poor jobless people in the district during the drives.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner's office sources confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Separate mobile courts fined a total of 180 people in 170 cases in different upazilas of the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

Executive magistrates fined the lockdown instruction violators Tk 1,92,400 in separate drives conducted in different areas.

The health guideline violators were fined under the Infectious Diseases (Prevention, Control And Elimination) Act, 2018.

LAXMIPUR: Separate mobile courts fined a total of 183 people in 167 cases in Sadar Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

UNO Md Masum and other executive magistrates fined the lockdown instruction violators Tk 1,37,000 in separate drives conducted in different areas.

The health guidelines violators were fined under the Infectious Diseases (Prevention, Control And Elimination) Act, 2018.

JOYPURHAT: Separate mobile courts in the district fined 83 people Tk 45,700 for violating lockdown rules in three days.

The mobile courts led by UNOs and executive magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in five upazilas here in three days, and fined the health guideline violators the amount in 83 cases.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Bedbati Mistri confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Separate mobile courts in the district on Sunday fined a total of 136 people Tk 1,23,800 for violating lockdown rules.

A total of 30 mobile courts led by UNOs and executive magistrates conducted separate drives in different areas of the district till 10pm, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Jannatul Naeem confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





