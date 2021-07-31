Approvals of 11 NGOs at RNP revoked for unfair means

PABNA, July 30: The Department of Health (DoH) has cancelled Covid-19 sample collection approvals of 11 non-government organisations (NGOs) in the Rooppur nuclear power (RNP) project area in Ishradi Upazila of the district on charge of unfair competition and irregularities including realising extra money.

Recently, Director of the DoH (Hospital-Clinic) Dr. Farid Hossain Mia wrote a letter to the civil surgeon (CS) cancelling the approval.

The letter said, a number of NGOs in Dhaka, which have been approved for DNA samples and RT PCR tests, have set up temporary booths in the RNP project area in Pabna with conditional permission.

The NGOs are: Famous Specialised Hospital, Prabha Health Bangladesh, Universal Medical College, AMZ Hospital, Popular Diagnostic, International Medical College, TMSS Medical College, DNO Sample Limited, Prime Diagnostic, Modern Hospital and Dhaka Central International.

After getting the approval, they opened the temporary booths with conditional approvals from the CS office.

They started sample collections in a competitive manner.

CS Monisar Chowdhury said, "Subject to the approval of the DoH, we gave them permission to collect samples in the RNP project area."

"Later on, the approval was cancelled as per the instruction of the DoH.

We are monitoring them", he further said.





