Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Approvals of 11 NGOs at RNP revoked for unfair means

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

PABNA, July 30: The Department of Health (DoH) has cancelled Covid-19 sample collection approvals of 11 non-government organisations (NGOs) in the Rooppur nuclear power (RNP) project area in Ishradi Upazila of the district on charge of unfair competition and irregularities including realising extra money.
Recently, Director of the DoH (Hospital-Clinic) Dr. Farid Hossain Mia wrote a letter to the civil surgeon (CS) cancelling the approval.
The letter said, a number of NGOs in Dhaka, which have been approved for DNA samples and RT PCR tests, have set up temporary booths in the RNP project area in Pabna with conditional permission.
The NGOs are: Famous Specialised Hospital, Prabha Health Bangladesh, Universal Medical College, AMZ Hospital, Popular Diagnostic, International Medical College, TMSS Medical College, DNO Sample Limited, Prime Diagnostic, Modern Hospital and Dhaka Central International.
After getting the approval, they opened the temporary booths with conditional approvals from the CS office.
They started sample collections in a competitive manner.
CS Monisar Chowdhury said, "Subject to the approval of the DoH, we gave them permission to collect samples in the RNP project area."
"Later on, the approval was cancelled as per the instruction of the DoH.
We are monitoring them", he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 100 more people die, 2,335 more infected in 20 dists
The photo taken on Thursday shows members of Bangladesh Army
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Bhaluka
612 fined for breaking lockdown rules in five districts
Approvals of 11 NGOs at RNP revoked for unfair means
Over 200 houses, main dam under threat at Gangachhara
Thakurgaon Reporters' Unity formed a human chain in the town
Five people found dead in four districts


Latest News
Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
BEZA gets $20.13b investment proposals from 153 investors for BSMSN
Missing student’s body recovered from Rautara River
Tk 67, 900 fined in Pirojpur for violating heath guidelines
Farooki tests corona positive, Tisha negative
Around 8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine reach Dhaka
Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals
Do not panic to lose job, State Minister to garment employees
Cluster admission test likely to be held September
221 virus cases, four deaths in Noakhali in a day
Most Read News
BCL helps flood-hit people in Cox's Bazar
Shame on us! We deported a friend of Bangladesh
Helena Jahangir arrested, illicit liquors, drugs seized
Positive attitude for better life
Do we have friends we need?
MoFA opposes taking WB fund for Covid-19
194 more catch dengue fever
Taliban surge poses ‘existential crisis’: US watchdog
Export-oriented factories reopen from Sunday
Sri Lanka level T20 series with India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft