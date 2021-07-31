Video
Unabated Erosion By Teesta

Over 200 houses, main dam under threat at Gangachhara

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Our Correspondent

The erosion by the Teesta River in Kolkondo Union at Gangachhara of Rangpur. photo: observer

GANGACHHARA, RANGPUR, July 30:  The erosion by the Teesta River at Kolkondo Union in Gangachhara Upazila of the district is continuing unabated.
Due to the continuous erosion, over 200 families in Kolkondo Colonypara Village and embankment of the river have been under threat. If the erosion continues for some more days, the some portions of the embankment are likely to be eroded.    
Fahima Begum, 45, of the village said, under the Water Development Board (WDB), a dyke-pitch was built with blocks in Uttar Kolkondo Colonypara Village about two eras ago; but it was eroded by the Teesta River about one era before; since then the village has been remaining unprotected.
She added, over the years, the river was flowing away from the area; so there was no erosion. This year, the river has changed its direction and hitting the village strongly.
Village dwellers like Shahidul Islam Kona, Faridul, Amjad, Anarul, Achhai Begum, Sarwar, Nurunnabi, Hazrat, Alam, Mahubar, Rabiul, Aktarul, Lovlu, Shamsul, and Fahima Begum are among 200 under-threat families.
Sarwar, 44, said,  if the erosion cannot be resisted on an emergency basis, some points in the right side of the embankment and several houses of the village will get abolished; and with this, Gangachhara Upazila Sadar and   Rangpur City will get inundated by the Teesta River.
Member of Ward No.-6 of Kolkondo Union Hoda Mia said, Chairman Sohrab Ali Raju of the union had been maintaining contact with the WDB for a long time for protection of the embankment in Uttar Kolkondo Colonypara;  so far there has been no headway.
Engineer Tayobur Rahman of the WDB (SD-3)-Rangpur said, a project proposal for protection of the area has been sent to higher authorities concerned.
Geo-bags can be dropped on an emergency basis for the time being, he added.


