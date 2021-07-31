Video
Home Countryside

Five people found dead in four districts

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondents

Five people including three Rohingya men and a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Sirajganj, Kurigram and Noakhali, in four days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: The bodies of two Rohigya men were found in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday and Friday.
Police recovered a floating body from the Toili Canal in Balukhli area of the upazila on Friday morning.
The deceased was an inhabitant of 5 No. Rohingya Camp.
Meanwhile, the body of Sonamia, 29, of Kutupalang Camp, was recovered from the Tumbru Canal in Ghumdhume on Thursday evening.
Sonamia went to catch fish in the canal in Kutupalang Barua Para area on July 26 amid heavy rains.
Armed Police Battalion 14 Battalion Captain Mohammad Naimul Haq confirmed the incidents.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Ullapara Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Tania Khatun, 25, wife of Helal Uddin. The couple lived in a rented house in Shyamolipara area under Ullapara Municipality. She was the daughter of Tajul Haque of Pukurpara Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ullapara Police Station (PS) Deepak Kumar Das said locals spotted the body at the fifth floor of a building in Ullapara Municipal Town at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers detained the deceased's husband for questioning and filing of a case with the PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man from the Dudhkumar River in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 30 to 35, could not be known immediately.
Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Samader Ghat area under Char Bhurungamari Union at around 5pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police suspect that he might be an Indian citizen.
However, members of Border Guard Bangladesh are trying to contact with Indian Border Security Force in this connection, the OC added.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a Rohingya man from Bhasanchar in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Abdus Shukur, 22, son of Ali Mia, a resident of Bhasanchar Rohingya Camp in the upazila.
Bhasanchar PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam said Shukur went out of the house with some of his co-workers on Monday morning, but did not return.
Later, locals spotted his body in the area on Tuesday noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The deceased's father lodged a murder case with the PS against 10 people.
Following this, police arrested four Rohingya men from Bhasanchar PS area on Tuesday.
The arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday, the OC added.


