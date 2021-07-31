Nasir Uddin

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Freedom Fighter (FF) Nasir Uddin died of old-age complications at his residence in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. He was 70.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Shibrampur Village under Baraikhali Union of the upazila.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.



Md Khabirul Haq

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Md Khabirul Haq, ex-joint secretary of finance and planning ministry and resident of Ramgoti Upazila, passed away on Sunday night. He was 75.

According to family sources, he was suffering from old-age complications.

His Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Monday morning. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard in Guchchhagram under Char Pouragachha Union of the upazila.

His death has been condoled by JSD President ASM Abdur Rob and ex-MP Abdullah Al-Mamun, Ramgoti Poura Mayor M Mejbah Uddin and Charpouragachha Union Chairman Nurul Amin Hawladar.

He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Habib Ullah

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Habib Ullah, retired Police member and FF of Mukhuria Village in Gouripur Upazila of the district, passed away on Sunday night. He was 76.

According to family sources, he was suffering from old-age complications.

After his Namaj-e-Janaza by 11am on Monday, he was laid down in his family graveyard with state honour, in which Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasan Maruf took part.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.







