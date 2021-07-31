Nine murdered in nine districts

Nine people including three women and an expatriate have been murdered in separate incidents in nine districts- Joypurhat, Barishal, Kushtia, Gazipur, Shariatpur, Magura, Bogura, Kurigram and Noakhali, recently.

JOYPURHAT: A man attempted to commit suicide after slaughtering his wife in Akkelpur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Maleka, 40, wife of Ali Akbar, 45, a vegetable vendor and resident of Sajipara Moholla under Akkelpur Municipality.

Police sources said neighbours on suspicion called the couple in the morning as they did not saw them. But, the couple did not respond.

Later, they entered the house and found Maleka lying in a pool of blood in a room while Akbar was struggling with his life.

Being informed, police recovered the throat-slit body of Maleka and rescued Ali Akbar who took poison allegedly to commit suicide.

Police suspect Akbar first slaughtered his wife and later, tried to kill self.

However, he was admitted to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex.

BARISHAL: A valiant freedom fighter was hacked to death by his rivals in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday over land dispute.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hosain Talukder, 70, hailed from Atipara area in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Delwar had long been at loggerhead with 'Sepai family' of the area over the ownership of lands.

As a sequel to it, a group of 8 to 10 people led by Asgar Sepai and Jalil Sepai equipped with lethal weapons attacked on Delwar and his family over planting paddy on the land in the morning, leaving Delwar and four others injured.

All the injured were rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Delwar dead.

Delwar's sons Jewel, Sohag and Biplob and relative Rozina are now undergoing treatment at SBMCH.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Wazirpur Police Station (PS) Ali Arshad confirmed the incident, adding that additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to fend off further violence.

Police hunt is going on to nab the culprit, the OC added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: An elderly man was hacked to death by his nephew in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Riaz, 70, was a resident of Sirajnagar Refugee Para Village under Filipnagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between Riaz and his nephew Diraz over an argument centring religion in the area at night.

As a sequel to it, Diraz hacked his uncle with sharp weapon indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Riaz's son Swapon was also injured as he tried to save his father at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Daulatpur PS OC Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed on Thursday morning in this connection.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A grocer was stabbed to death allegedly by a mugger in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Mokhlesur Rahman, 32, was the son of Afaj Uddin, a resident of Jamirapara Village in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh.

It was learnt that Rubel, 30, of Naihati Village under Rajapur in Jhalokati, came to Mokhlesur's shop in Beraiderchala area at around 10am and started looting valuables. As the shop keeper protested the matter, the criminal stabbed him to death.

However, locals caught Rubel and handed over him to police after giving him a good thrash.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sreepur PS Inspector (Investigation) Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

SHARIATPUR: A man surrendered to police after killing his wife in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Razia Sultana Mou, 28, was the wife of Arif Hossain Munshi, a resident of Faridpur District. The couple lived in a rented house in Bagia area under Shariatpur Municipality.

Police and local sources said Arif beaten her wife Razia to death with bricks in the house at early hours. Later, he went to Palong Model PS and informed about the killing.

Keeping him into the police custody, police went to the scene and found out the truth. The law enforcers recovered the body and sent it to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a murder case was filed with the PS in this connection and Arif was shown arrested in the case.

Confirming the matter, Palong Model PS OC Akhter Hossain said police primarily assumed that the killing might have occurred over extra-marital affair.

MAGURA: A teenager boy has been stabbed to death allegedly by his friend over playing a game on mobile phone in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Golam Rasul, 15, son of Rawnak Kazi of Palita Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Kazi Abdul Wahed High School in the area.

Magura Sadar PS OC Joynal Abedin said the boy used to play game on his mobile phone using the email account of his friend Sajib, son of Shahidul Islam.

When Sajib came to know the matter, he went to the house of Golam Rasul at night on Tuesday and locked in a quarrel with him.

At one stage of the altercation, Sajib lost his temper and stabbed his friend on the chest, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Golam Rasul was taken to Magura Sadar Hospital, where he died at around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble, the OC added.

BOGURA: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was hacked to death by miscreants in the district town on Tuesday night.

Deceased Mominul Islam Roky, 35, was joint general secretary of Fapor Union unit of AL.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza said a group of miscreants hacked him indiscriminately in the area at around 9:30pm when he was gossiping at a tea stall, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Roky was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 10pm.

However, police are trying to arrested those who are involved in the murder, the OC added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: An elderly woman was murdered in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Jarina Begum, 65, was the wife of Abul Hossain, a resident of Vishnuballav Telipara Village under Dhamshreni Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between Jarina's son Badsha Mia and one Ekramul of the area in the morning over a trivial matter.

Hearing the matter, Jarina came to solve the dispute.

At one stage, Ekramul pushed her to a roadside ditch, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Ekramul in this connection.

Ulipur PS OC Imtiaz Kabir confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A Bangladeshi man living in South Africa was reportedly strangulated to death during a robbery in Mpumalanga Province on Saturday.

Deceased Borhan Uddin, 50, was a resident of Fazilpur Village under Jirtali Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

It was learnt that some criminals used to demand extortion from Borhan. He denied giving the demanded money that made them angry.

Centring the matter, they came to his shop on Saturday and started looting valuables. As he protested the matter, the criminals strangulated him to death.

Jirtali Union Parishad Chairman Rafiqul Islam Milon confirmed the matter.







