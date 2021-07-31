Three women among four electrocuted in 4 districts

Four people including three women were electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Gazipur, Pirojpur, Sirajganj and Kurigram, in three days.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A woman was electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Parul Begum, 58, was the wife of Rawshan Ali Prodhan, a resident of Nagarbhela Village under Nagari Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Parul came in contact with a live wire in the afternoon while she was cooking food in the kitchen, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the incident.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: An elderly man was electrocuted in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Md Mozammel, 64, was a day-labourer. He was the son of Abdul Ali Hawlader, a resident of Gandata Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mozammel came in contact with a live electric wire while he was cutting branches of a tree in the area at around 11:30pm, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 12:20pm while undergoing treatment.

Kawkhali PS OC Md Boni Amin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly woman was electrocuted in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shahera Begum, 65, wife of late Abdul Jalil, was a resident of Bhadash Village under Madhainagar Union in the upazila.

Madhainagar Union Parishad (UP) Acting Chairman Serat Ali said Shahera came in contact with live electricity while she was working at home at noon, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the UP chairman added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Rahima Begum, 55, was the wife of Abdar Ali, a resident of Jaklatari Chararpar Village under Shimulbari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rahima came in contact with a live electric wire while she was working at home at around 7pm, which left her critically injured.

Later, she died on the way to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





