Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:38 PM
Bagmara farmers worried about jute retting for water scarcity

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Our Correspondent

Jute piled up for rotting on a Bagmara road. photo: observer

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, July 30: Despite the good yield, the jute farmers of Bagmara in Rajshahi are in trouble with the golden jute. Although they have seen the benefits of jute cultivation in the last few years, this time they are worried.
Rahman Sheikh of Rayapur Village in the upazila has cultivated jute in two bighas of land this time. His jute was good due to rain in the early days of cultivation; but he is worried about rotting jute due to lack of water.
He said there was no water to rot jute within a kilometre area. So carrying jute for one kilometre after cutting, they will have to count loss. On the other hand, the jute plants have been attacked with disease as he could not cut the plants in time.
Akkas Mridha, another farmer from Konabaria Village in the upazila, was seen cutting off one bigha of his land and taking it away in a van. Akkas said that although jute is good, they are suffering due to lack of water. He said most of the farmers in the upazila like him are facing such problem.
Bagmara Upazila Agriculture Officer Mr. Rajibur Rahman said that two varieties of jute, namely Tosa GRO-524 (Indian) and Masteo-9897 (local) varieties of jute have been planted this season. The target for jute cultivation was 1,750 hectares of land, but jute cultivation was in 1,930 hectares.
Although the yield was good, he acknowledged the problem of jute farmers due to lack of adequate water.
However, he promised to cooperate with the jute farmers with a machine called Ribonner. With the help of this hand-operated machine, farmers can cut their jute and rot it in a little water, he said.


