Saturday, 31 July, 2021
Seeing snow for the first time at 62: Brazilians revel in icy snap

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30:Temperatures dropped across Brazil on Thursday - with rare snowfall overnight in some places - as a polar air mass advanced toward the center-south of the global agricultural powerhouse, threatening coffee, sugarcane and orange crops with frost.
Cars, streets and highways were blanketed in ice while people took the opportunity to take pictures and play in the snow, building snowmen.
"I am 62 years old and had never seen the snow, you know? To see nature's beauty is something indescribable," said truck driver Iodor Goncalves Marques in Cambara do Sul, a municipality of Rio Grande do Sul state, speaking to TV Globo network.
More than 40 cities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul had icy conditions and at least 33 municipalities had snow, reported the meteorology company Somar Meteorologia.    -REUTERS



