Israel becomes first nation to give third vaccine

RAMAT GAN, July 30:Israel launched a campaign Friday to give the over-60s coronavirus booster shots, at a time when the rest of the world is still struggling to complete the standard course.

Kicking off the campaign, Israel's President Isaac Herzog, 60, received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

"We are beginning the booster vaccination" so that life in Israel can return to "normal" as soon as possible, Herzog said after getting the injection.

"With this new step of the Israeli government... I believe that it's also a lesson to the entire humankind that we have to protect each other and take the necessary steps." An Israeli epidemiologist of Jerusalem's Hebrew University, Hagai Levine, acknowledged his country was going it alone with third shots, which have yet to be approved in the United States or European Union. -AFP







