Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 4:37 PM
Myanmar democracy movement moves out of jailed Suu Kyi’s shadow

‘They are wicked’: Myanmar’s strike holdouts keep up junta defiance

Published : Saturday, 31 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

YANGON, July 30:Imprisoned by the military, detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is isolated from the young protesters now forging their own struggle for democracy outside of her shadow.
Sunday marks six months since her National League for Democracy (NLD) government was ousted, setting off a mass uprising and violent military crackdown that has killed nearly 1,000 people.
Suu Kyi remains a revered figure locally for her courageous opposition to a previous junta, despite her international reputation suffering after she governed in a power-sharing deal with the generals.
But for many still fighting, the revolution must go further than the movement the Nobel laureate led decades ago, and permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.
"We're on strike not because of the NLD, but because we don't want our next generation to live under the military like we did," a 33-year-old doctor -- fired after joining protests -- told AFP.
Flash mob rallies organised on social media and adoption of the three-finger pro-democracy salute show Myanmar's younger activists share more in common with contemporaries in Hong Kong and Thailand than the elderly veterans of their own country's political struggles.
Suu Kyi still has the respect and love of many in Myanmar, said Manny Maung, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, "but more as a historical figure."
The democracy campaign "no longer wants an icon", she added.
"They have a much more decentralised approach to power and want to see the emergence of diverse political forces."
Some have also shunned nonviolence -- a core principle of Suu Kyi's.
Hundreds are believed to have trekked into jungle areas to receive combat training from veteran rebel groups, with hopes of returning to fight the military.
Urban guerrillas have also clashed with junta forces, with the military reporting two officers killed in a gun battle with a local group in the central city of Mandalay last month.
Suu Kyi has largely disappeared from view, seen only in grainy state media photos from the bare courtroom hosting her trial and relying on her lawyers to relay messages to the outside world.
It is a far cry from her long spells under house arrest during the last period of military rule, where she sometimes appeared before thousands gathered on the other side of her garden fence in Yangon.
Off the streets, a shadow "National Unity Government" of ousted lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party is working to garner international support and direct opposition to the junta without her.
But within its ranks are "strong divisions between the old guard loyal to Suu Kyi and the progressive wing that is eager for renewal," Maung told AFP.
Meanwhile, doctors healing patients from hiding, teachers giving up their classrooms and bankers losing their savings are among the stubborn holdouts still on strike to protest Myanmar's military coup six months ago.
Thousands of civil servants joined a mass walkout in the days after the February ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's government in an effort to deny the junta legitimacy, manpower and resources.
It is difficult to know how many are still participating in the campaign, with many sacked for joining protests and a severe coronavirus outbreak likely keeping others away from their desks.    -AFP


